Keke ‘Pick Me’ Palmer Faces Backlash For Flirting With Blueface On Live Stream

Source: Getty

Keke Palmer has found herself in another situation that her fanbase has some serious questions about.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the actress and singer dropped by Blueface’s home, where she recorded a new track with the recently released rapper. At one point during their interaction, Palmer called the engineer helping with the song “boo,” which Blueface didn’t like, acting territorial.

“I’m your boo,” Blueface told Keke, which made her laugh. When the engineer then stopped the music, Palmer continued, “He’s about to say something crazy.”