83rd Golden Globe Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 8, recognizing the best in film and television from the past year. The nominations list is full of acknowledgement for Ryan Coogler’s film “Sinners,” as is expected. But “Sinners” isn’t the only film (or television show) worthy of note; in a year full of big pictures on the big and small screen, lots of names we know and love managed to secure nominations for the January 11, 2026 awards show, from Teyana Taylor and Ayo Edebiri to Sterling K. Brown and Ashley Walters.



“Sinners” Dominates with 7 Nominations



“Best Picture-Drama”

“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” (Michael B. Jordan)

“Best Director – Motion Picture” (Ryan Coogler)

“Best Screenplay – Motion Picture” (Ryan Coogler)

“Best Original Score – Motion Picture” (Ludwig Göransson)

“Best Original Song – Motion Picture” (“I Lied to You” / “Sinners”)

“Cinematic and Box Office Achievement”





“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama”

Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”)



“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama”

Dwayne Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”)



“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”)



“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture”

Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”)



“Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy”

“Abbott Elementary”



“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama”

Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”)



“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy”

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)



“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television”

Rashida Jones (“Black Mirror”)



“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television”

Ashley Walters (“Adolescence”)

