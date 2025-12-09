Ravens OL Ben Cleveland Suspended Three Games After Policy Violation

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Another setback has hit a Baltimore Ravens player who once carried big expectations for his future with the team.

The NFL announced Monday that offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games for allegedly violating the league’s Substance Abuse Policy. According to the Ravens, Cleveland will not be paid during the suspension.

Cleveland signed a one year deal worth a little more than one point one million dollars in March, but his presence on the field has been minimal. He has played only three offensive snaps for the entire season and has been listed as a healthy scratch for the past three games, despite entering the league as a third round draft pick out of Georgia in 2021.

This latest suspension adds to a challenging year for Cleveland. In November he was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in Georgia. Court documents show his blood alcohol concentration was point one seven eight, more than twice the legal limit of point zero eight.

Cleveland’s future with the team remains uncertain as the Ravens continue their playoff push.

