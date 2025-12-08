Listen Live
Close
News

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith Announces Resignation

In a statement posted Monday, Smith called her time leading MPD “the greatest honor” of her career and thanked city leadership and residents for their support.

Published on December 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Increases Federal Law Enforcement Presence, Deploys National Guard In Nation's Capital
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith announced her resignation Monday in a statement posted on the Metropolitan Police Department’s website. Smith said she was “deeply humbled” and that serving as chief “has been the greatest honor of my career.” She thanked Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Council, and District residents for their trust, calling her tenure “both challenging and rewarding.” Smith said she was proud of the department’s progress, noting that while “zero percent crime” remains the aspiration, “tremendous progress” has been made and the agency is “in a strong position” to continue its public-safety work.

Smith was nominated by Bowser in July 2023 and confirmed by the D.C. Council that November, becoming the first Black woman to lead the Metropolitan Police Department. She previously served as MPD’s first Chief Equity Officer after a 24-year law-enforcement career that included serving as Chief of Police for the U.S. Park Police.

Her tenure included periods of federal intervention in the city’s public-safety operations. She remained in command this summer when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that temporarily shifted authority over the department, a move later reversed.

Bowser said Monday that Smith played a key role in crime-reduction efforts and thanked her for her service to the District.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close