Ciara Sizzled As Honorary Chair, While Bianca Lawson & More A-Listers Dazzled At Alvin Ailey’s Glamorous Opening Night 2025 Gala

Source: Photo by Pete Monsanto/ Ciara at the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala on Dec. 3 at the New York City Center

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater launched its 2025–26 season on Dec. 3 with a dazzling Opening Night Gala at the New York City Center, celebrating both a new artistic chapter and the enduring spirit of Alvin Ailey’s legacy. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, the celebrated dancer and educator now leading the company into its next era, the evening blended heartfelt tributes, remarkable performances, and a lively after-party, according to a press release.

The Gala paid special tribute to Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, honoring her unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to the company. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo served as Honorary Chair, and multi-platinum Grammy-winning icon Ciara appeared as Honored Guest, introducing the finale of Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, brought to life with an uplifting live choir.

Source: Elan Artists performing at Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Randy Lange

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

RELATED CONTENT: Dancing Through The Storm — Ailey Extension Throws A Dancehall Fundraiser Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

The exclusive gala, performed entirely with live music, opened with the company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye, featuring a stirring performance by Grammy-winning violinist Melissa White. Introducing the new work, Graf Mack shared with the audience, according to Vogue, “This work builds upon the aesthetic we know and love, yet it also reflects a new era, one propelled by fresh energy, bold imagination, and out of this world virtuosity. As we celebrate new voices, we also honor the giants whose footsteps guide us.”

Samara Joy gave a stunning performance, and Ciara dazzled as she spoke about the power of Revelations.

The evening reached an emotional peak with a soul-stirring performance delivered by Grammy Award–winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, who sang a stunning rendition of A Case of You by Joni Mitchell, followed by a triumphant finale of Ailey’s timeless masterpiece Revelations, accompanied by an incredible choir. A star-studded audience filled the theater, including Grammy-winning performers and notable cultural figures like Ciara, who dazzled in a velvet dress complete with a long thigh slip. The singer, who was an honorary chair for this year’s gala, took to the stage to give a brief speech before Revelations, calling the timeless performance, “A bridge connecting generations across six continents, touching millions of hearts with its beauty and truth.”