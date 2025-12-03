Report: Shoppers Spent Over $44 Billion During Cyber Week;

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

American shoppers opened their wallets in a major way during Cyber Week, spending over $44 billion over the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

The period kicked off with a strong start on Thanksgiving Day, with many shoppers browsing and buying online even before the turkey was cold. Black Friday was no longer just about lining up outside physical stores; online sales surged, with many retailers launching their best deals on their websites and apps. By the time Cyber Monday arrived, shoppers were ready to click “buy” on the deals they had been watching all weekend, pushing spending totals to new heights.

Big-ticket items like smart TVs, gaming consoles, and laptops flew off virtual shelves, often driven by significant price cuts. At the same time, mobile shopping played a bigger role than ever before. A large percentage of online traffic and sales came directly from smartphones, proving that convenience is king. Shoppers are increasingly comfortable making major purchases on their mobile devices, whether at home on the couch or on the go.

While online retailers celebrated massive success, the story for brick-and-mortar stores was more complex. Retailers with a strong online presence and convenient options like “buy online, pick up in-store” performed well, blending their digital and physical operations to meet customer needs. However, stores without a robust e-commerce strategy faced challenges in capturing their share of the holiday spending.

