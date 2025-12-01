10 Things You Don’t Want To Forget This Christmas Season
1. Decorate Your Home
Bring the holiday spirit alive with festive lights, a Christmas tree, and cozy decorations.
2. Send Holiday Cards
Spread cheer by sending heartfelt cards to friends and family.
3. Plan Your Gift List
Stay organized by making a list of gifts for loved ones and shopping early to avoid the rush.
4. Bake Holiday Treats
Whip up cookies, pies, or other festive goodies to share with family and friends.
5. Watch Christmas Movies
Cozy up with classics like Home Alone, Elf, or It’s a Wonderful Life.
6. Give Back
Volunteer, donate to a charity, or help someone in need to spread the true spirit of Christmas.
7. Host or Attend a Holiday Party
Celebrate with loved ones by hosting or joining a festive gathering.
8. Visit Christmas Lights Displays
Take a drive or stroll through neighborhoods or parks with dazzling light displays.
9. Wrap Gifts Creatively
Add a personal touch to your presents with unique wrapping paper and ribbons.
10. Make Time for Loved Ones
Above all, cherish moments with family and friends—it’s the heart of the season.
Enjoy the magic of Christmas by checking off these festive must-dos! 🎄✨
10 Things You Don’t Want To Forget This Christmas Season was originally published on wibc.com