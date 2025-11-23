WAKANDA FOREVER! Chadwick Boseman Gets Star on Walk of Fame

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The city of Hollywood came together for a deeply moving ceremony on Thursday, November 20th, to honor the late, great Chadwick Boseman. The actor, whose powerful career included transforming performances as Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown, was posthumously awarded the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was a beautiful, emotional day dedicated to an artist whose light was extinguished far too soon. Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, was recognized for his outstanding work in Motion Pictures.

The star, located at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard, became the site of one of the most poignant moments in Walk of Fame history. Accepting the honor was his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman. To symbolize his enduring presence, she placed a pair of his personal, well-worn black shoes directly on the star—a stunning and intimate gesture, allowing him to symbolically “walk” onto the iconic landmark.

The atmosphere was thick with respect and love, as many of his closest collaborators and friends delivered powerful tributes. Director Ryan Coogler and Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who starred with him in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared reflections on his wisdom, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his craft. Davis called him a “mighty mighty elixir” whose work continues to inspire a higher purpose in those he left behind.

The ceremony wasn’t just a formal recognition; it was a profound celebration of a life dedicated to excellence and representation. As Hollywood officially declared the day “Chadwick Boseman Day,” it cemented the truth: his legacy as a cultural icon and a cinematic hero will continue to shine brightly for generations to come.

