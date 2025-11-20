Listen Live
'RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested For Larceny

‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $11K In Furniture — But Her Mugshot Is Stunning!

Former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Mia Thornton faces charges for allegedly stealing over $11,000 worth of furniture.

Published on November 20, 2025

Mia Thornton
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is in hot water after being arrested for larceny. Atlanta’s Fox 5 News reports that she’s being accused of illegally taking thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture from a rental property.

According to the police report obtained by Fox 5’s Tyler Fingert, officers launched a search for Mia after the owner of a furnished Atlanta condo claimed the former reality star removed items from the unit while moving out. Investigators say she vacated the property on October 28 and allegedly left with about eleven thousand dollars in furnishings, including a television. The owner told police, through a friend who filed the complaint on November 6, that she departed overnight without notifying management.

Fox 5 adds that Mia was taken into custody last Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where body camera footage captured the moment officers arrested her.

Mia Moved To Atlanta In April, Shaded Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Just Weeks Ago

Mia first announced her move to Atlanta in the spring amid her departure from #RHOP.

In April, she shared on Instagram that she was stepping away from #RHOP and embracing what she called her next chapter, “full of exciting opportunities.”

Since then, she’s gone public with her relationship with singer Bobby V.

Her arrest follows an IG Live in which she expressed surprise that her former castmate Wendy Osefo, whom she referred to as “Miss Four Degrees,” had been arrested on fraud charges.

“I’m very, very shocked because I thought Miss Four Degrees had it togther, I thought she had it together,” said Mia. “Isn’t Eddie [Osefo] an attorney for God’s sakes? What the f***?!”

This story is still developing…

