Be Petty Or Be Nice: The Thanksgiving Guest Debate The turkey is thawing, the potatoes are bought, and the seating charts are being drafted. But along with the scent of sage and pumpkin spice, Thanksgiving often brings a side dish nobody ordered: family tension. We received a dilemma from a listener named Shelly that strikes at the heart of holiday etiquette. It involves double standards, guest lists, and the age-old question of whether “an eye for an eye” applies to the dinner table.

Here is the situation on the field. Help us decide! Last year, Shelly’s cousin hosted Thanksgiving. When Shelly asked if she could bring a couple of friends who didn’t have holiday plans, the cousin issued a hard veto. Her reasoning? She didn’t want anyone at the table who “wasn’t part of her life.” Shelly respected the house rules, dropped the subject, and attended without her friends.

Fast forward to this year. Shelly is now hosting the big meal. The very same cousin has reached out to ask if she can bring a coworker and a friend. Shelly admits she has the space and honestly doesn’t mind extra people. However, she is struggling with the principle of the matter. She wants to tell her cousin “no” simply because the cousin told her “no” last year. Is this a justified enforcement of boundaries, or is it just petty revenge? Let’s break down the arguments for both sides.

The Case for “No”: Respecting the Precedent There is a strong argument that Shelly is justified in denying the request based on the precedent set by the cousin herself. This perspective argues that social contracts rely on consistency. When the cousin defined the family gathering as an exclusive event for “people part of her life,” she established a specific culture for their family holidays. By saying no now, Shelly isn’t being mean; she is simply adhering to the rules the cousin wrote. If Shelly allows the guests, she validates a double standard where the cousin gets to be exclusive when she hosts, but inclusive when she is a guest. Denying the request sends a clear message: the rules apply to everyone equally. It isn’t about the extra food or the folding chairs; it is about fairness.

The Case for “Yes”: The Spirit of the Holiday On the other side of the coin, Thanksgiving is fundamentally a holiday about gratitude, abundance, and welcoming others. Proponents of this side argue that two wrongs don’t make a right. Just because the cousin was rigid last year doesn’t mean Shelly needs to adopt that same energy. If Shelly truly doesn’t mind the extra guests, refusing them solely to make a point is the definition of pettiness. By saying yes, Shelly claims the moral high ground. She demonstrates that her hospitality is not conditional. Furthermore, the innocent third parties which is the coworker and the friend, shouldn’t be collateral damage in a family cold war. Excluding them just to teach the cousin a lesson seems antithetical to the Thanksgiving spirit.

The Verdict: A Strategic Compromise? Perhaps there is a third option that satisfies both the need for fairness and the need for hospitality. The “Bigger Person” strategy suggests letting the guests come, but ensuring the point is made. Shelly could welcome the extra guests warmly, while casually reminding the cousin of last year’s strict policy. A simple, “I’m happy to have them, unlike last year when we had that strict ‘family only’ rule, remember?” This allows Shelly to be the gracious host while still holding a mirror up to her cousin’s past behavior. It might not be the most subtle move, but it clears the air without barring anyone from the table.