Listen Live
Close
Family & Parenting

A Warning About a Trendy New Mental Health Therapy

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AI Chip on a circuit board background. AI computer agent. Artificial intelligence technology. Deep learning and machine learning. Computer microchip on motherboard. Vector illustration.
Source: S and V Design / Getty

AI has become the Swiss Army knife for modern life: it can plan your meals and write your emails, but when it comes to mental health therapy, there’s a big, flashing caution sign we all need to pay attention to: AI chatbots are not therapists—and relying on them like they are can actually be harmful.  There’s a big uptick in people doing this.  A few young people have even taken their own life and a chat bot helped them write a suicide note.  Here are just some of the additional problems…

An AI chatbot can’t read the room or you.  Good therapy depends on nuance. Human therapists notice things you don’t even realize you’re communicating—tone, body language, long pauses, subtle changes in your emotional state.

Related Stories

AI Chatbots make things up sometimes and they do so with confidence.  They also have no ethical responsibility like a real therapist who is licensed, trained, and must follow confidentiality laws.  With AI therapy you’re feeding your most intimate thoughts and feelings to a tech company and they then own that data.  Your trauma doesn’t belong in a data center.

Perhaps the biggest problem of all is that AI doesn’t challenge you.  A real therapist with push, question, reflect, and help you confront patterns you may not see, but AI usually sounds agreeable to keep you engaged in the platform.  That’s great for customer service, but bad for psychological growth.

If you tell a therapist, “I want to hurt myself,” there are protocols.  If you tell a chatbot, it might give you a motivational quote.  Mental health struggles are rarely sovled with a list of tips. They require skilled listening, emotional safety, expertise, a personalized plan, and a trusted human relationship.  AI can’t do that.

Bottom Line:  AI chatbots are incredible technological tools—but they are not mental health professionals. They don’t replace trained therapists, they don’t understand human emotion the way humans do, and they’re missing the ethical, relational, and safety frameworks that make therapy, well… therapy.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean and other human therapists are available at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

SEE ALSO

A Warning About a Trendy New Mental Health Therapy was originally published on b1057.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Entertainment

Hits On Hits: The 25 Greatest Michael Jackson Songs You Need To Know

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

38 Items
Celebrity

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Exuded Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

Entertainment

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

On The Sideline with Ric Chill On VJ In The Midday
Sports

On The Sideline: Commanders’ Tough Loss & Future Hopes

15 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Sports

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close