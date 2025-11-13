‘I Felt Imprisoned By My Hair As A Little Girl’: Michelle Obama Gets Personal About Her Hair In A New Podcast Series

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

If you’ve ever had your scalp scorched by a hot comb, sat captive on wash day, or run from a drop of water like your life depended on it, you might want to listen to Michelle Obama’s recent podcast roundtable on Black women and our hair. The conversation was a virtual rite of passage, from the perspective of our forever FLOTUS and three other Black women who’ve lived through what many of us have experienced with our hair.

During a real, unfiltered conversation for The Look—Michelle O’s new book and video series—the former First Lady sat down with beauty editor Julee Wilson, actress Marsai Martin, and her longtime stylist Yene Damtew. What unfolded was the most relatable Black-girl hair talk I’ve heard in years.

Michelle Obama Hosts A Hair Talk On ‘The Look,’ Talks About The Drama Of Cold Wash Days

From the opening question—“What was your hair journey like as a little Black girl?,” Michelle took us right back to childhood.

“I felt imprisoned by my hair when I was a little girl. Wash day felt like a battle.” We all know that scene: the cold kitchen sink, the temperature swings, and the wrong products stripping our curls. She also admitted her mom wasn’t a “hair mom.” So eventually, wash day—and other hair routines—were done by women in her neighborhood.

Marsai Martin Found Her Hair Identity While Growing Up In The Public Eye

Marsai offered an experience shaped by growing up as a Black girl on TV. She joined black-ish at age nine, changing her hair in real time while finding her identity. She had the support of great stylists to help her understand her texture.

But before that, her hair struggle was also one we all can relate to.

“Every time I got my hair pressed [when I was younger], I thought I looked like the little white girls in my class,” she said. She also laughed about early lessons. “The girls would splash water on their hair to straighten it. I tried it too. Texas heat told on me quick.”

And through all of it, Marsai has become a hair inspiration for young viewers who watched her try new textures, braids, and styles on screen and grow up in the public eye.

Hair Salons Are Our Village, Just Ask Michelle Obama’s Long-time Stylist Yene Damtew

Yene spoke about the beauty of Black salons. She owns a well-known salon in Virginia.

“The salon is where we organize. It’s where we build community. It’s our village,” she said. She created a space where Black women could feel cared for and understood.

Michelle found that same comfort early in life. “I found my first real hair-salon community in high school—and that relationship lasted until the White House.”

Then Michelle shared a moment that made us all exhale.

“The first time I felt beautiful in my hair was also the first time I felt free,” she said.

She was talking about getting braids in college—a shift that echoed her Instagram message about wearing our hair “freely and unapologetically.”

Throughout the convo, the stories kept coming.

Marsai cutting her braids wrong while trying to take them down alone. Michelle walking stiff-backed to protect a fresh press. Julee asking people not to touch her hair. Yene bleaching her hair in cosmetology school because everyone else did.

Hearing these women talk reminded me how universal our experiences really are. What Michelle, Marsai, Yene, and Julee shared weren’t just good stories. They were a reminder that our hair holds memory, culture, community and joy. And no matter how old we are, we’re still learning new ways to love and style it.

Watch the full podcast below.

