Listen Live
Close
News

5 Notable Black Veterans Who Served

5 Notable Black Veterans Who Served and Made an Impact in the DMV

From Civil War pioneers to modern military leaders, these Black veterans spent time in the DMV area while serving their country and leaving lasting legacies.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DC VA Medical Center 50th Anniversary
Source: DJ Jammer / DJ Jammer

With Veterans Day tomorrow, we’re honoring the bravery and leadership of Black service members who made their mark in the DMV region. From trailblazers of the past to modern military leaders, these veterans served with distinction and left lasting legacies in their communities.

Colin Luther Powell – Bethesda, Maryland

Bush Administration Reacts To Attacks On 9/11
Source: Handout / Getty

Colin Powell, who passed away in 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland, remains one of the most influential military figures in U.S. history. Born in Harlem, New York, Powell was commissioned in the U.S. Army through ROTC at City College of New York in 1958.

Over a 35-year career, he rose to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989–1993), the highest-ranking military officer in the country at the time. Powell’s leadership spanned Vietnam, Desert Storm, and diplomatic service as Secretary of State.

Christian Abraham Fleetwood – Baltimore, Maryland

Born July 21, 1840, in Baltimore, Fleetwood served with the 4th U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War and earned the Medal of Honor for valor at the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm in Virginia. After the war, he lived and served in Washington, D.C., contributing to veteran and civic organizations.

Alexander Thomas Augusta – Norfolk, Virginia / Washington, D.C

Born March 8, 1825, in Norfolk, Virginia, Augusta became the first Black physician commissioned in the U.S. Army during the Civil War and later led Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., as the first Black hospital administrator in U.S. history.

Linda L. Singh – Maryland

A native of Frederick County, Maryland, Singh became the 29th Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard in 2015—the first woman and first African American to hold the position. Her service included overseas deployments in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Wilmore B. Leonard – Salisbury, Maryland / Washington, D.C.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Leonard was among the earliest combat fighter pilots in the Tuskegee Airmen program during World War II. After his service, he became an educator in Washington, D.C., continuing his legacy in the region.

As we honor these veterans and countless others this Veterans Day, their stories remind us that service is more than duty — it’s a lifelong commitment to community, courage, and progress. Their legacies continue to shape the DMV and inspire future generations to serve with purpose.

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

18 Items
Entertainment

Grammy 2026 Nominees: Top Categories and Artists to Watch

28 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Entertainment

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close