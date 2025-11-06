Listen Live
Kenric Green On Upcoming Movie Release of "Sarah's Oil"

Kenric Green talks with Monique Beale about the release of the new movie Sarah's Oil

Published on November 6, 2025

Atlanta Special Screening Of Amazon MGM Studios Sarah's Oil
SARAH’S OIL is a biographical drama inspired by Tonya Bolden’s 2014 book Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America. It tells the extraordinary true story of Sarah Rector, a girl born in the 1900s in Oklahoma Indian Territory, who believed she had oil beneath her inherited land—and was proven right, setting off a battle for ownership and legacy. But Sarah’s story is more than one of wealth: it’s about courage, community, and a fierce belief in her own worth in the face of a society determined to overlook her.

