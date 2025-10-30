Here’s Your Guide to Resources for Furloughed Workers Around DC

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

What’s Happening?

It’s been nearly a month since the shutdown began, impacting roughly 750,000 federal employees who have been furloughed. Many others, including military service members and essential workers, are required to work without pay, leaving families across DC, Maryland, and Virginia scrambling for relief.

After multiple attempts, the Senate has failed to pass a funding bill, extending the shutdown into next week. Meanwhile, local governments and organizations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are stepping in with food assistance, utility payment plans, and financial relief programs for affected workers.

Here’s where you can find help right now.

District of Columbia: Support & Resources

Community & Utility Relief

Capital Area Food Bank : Free food distribution sites for furloughed and unpaid federal workers.

: Free food distribution sites for furloughed and unpaid federal workers. DC residents can contact utility companies (Pepco, DC Water, Washington Gas) to request payment extensions or deferred billing.

Local churches and community centers are offering food, rent, and emergency assistance. Check DC.gov’s Community Resources listings.

Office of Tenant Advocate: Guidance for renters facing eviction concerns during the shutdown.

Food Assistance Programs

Capital Area Food Bank – Providing food for federal workers and their families.

– Providing food for federal workers and their families. Thrive DC – Hot meals every Thursday, 1525 Newton St NW G1, WDC 20010 | 202-737-9311

– Hot meals every Thursday, 1525 Newton St NW G1, WDC 20010 | 202-737-9311 Martha’s Table – Mon-Fri, 11am-4pm, 2375 Elvans Rd SE, WDC 20020 | 202-328-6608

– Mon-Fri, 11am-4pm, 2375 Elvans Rd SE, WDC 20020 | 202-328-6608 The Family Place – Fresh produce & meals, 5007 7th St NW | 202-265-6149

– Fresh produce & meals, 5007 7th St NW | 202-265-6149 DC Food Project – Provides food for school children & families. 650 Pennsylvania SE | 202-388-6379 or text “CONNECT”/”FOOD” to 304-304

DC Food Project – Provides food for school children & families. 650 Pennsylvania SE | 202-388-6379 or text "CONNECT"/"FOOD" to 304-304

Community Church , Temple Sinai , Calvary Baptist Church , St. Luke's Center , Lutheran Church of Reformation , Food for All , St. Francis Hall , SOME , Bread for the City , Urban Outreach – Various locations and schedules; call ahead for details.

, , , , , , , , , – Various locations and schedules; call ahead for details. Hunger Hotline – 1-866-3-HUNGRY (7am-10pm)

Maryland: Support & Resources

Financial & Bills Relief

Maryland Comptroller’s Office : No-interest $700 loan for federal employees working without pay.

: No-interest $700 loan for federal employees working without pay. Unemployment benefits via UCFE program may be available.

may be available. Montgomery County: Paused some evictions/foreclosures & deferred utility payments.

Credit unions (Navy Federal, PenFed, USAA, First Command, Truist) offer emergency loans, payment skips, or advances.

Food & Transit Support

Governor Wes Moore : Free MARC Train & commuter bus service for federal employees.

: Free MARC Train & commuter bus service for federal employees. Food assistance: Maryland Food Bank, Southern Maryland Food Bank, local church pantries, Capital Area Food Bank MD locations.

Housing & Utilities

Mortgage assistance and forbearance may be available with a furlough verification letter.

County housing offices provide support for eviction or foreclosure protection.

Utilities: WSSC Water, PEPCO, BGE, SMECO – flexible payment plans and disconnection protections.

The Maryland.gov lists housing resources, utility resources and other community programs.

Virginia Resources: Support & Resources

Financial & Housing Relief

Virginia law protects furloughed federal employees and contractors from eviction or foreclosure.

City of Alexandria offers job assistance, rent relief, and food aid.

Food & Career Support

Nonprofits like ALIVE! Alexandria and Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) provide emergency food pickups.

and provide emergency food pickups. Virginia Career Works offers job placement and career support for furloughed federal employees.

To all our listeners and DMV federal employees: we see you and we’re with you. The shutdown has created real challenges, but help is available across the region.

If you’d like to submit additional community resources or local aid programs to be added to this guide, please contact us.

We’ll continue updating this list as more resources are announced. Stay tuned for local updates and information to help you through the shutdown.