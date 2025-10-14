Listen Live
RHOA Showdown, LeBron Sued & A DMV Album Drop

A feud on the RHOA set, a lawsuit against LeBron James, and Salt shutting down rumors. Plus, new music from Wale.

Published on October 13, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Chile, things got real on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Word is, there was a full-on showdown between K. Michelleand Drew Sidora that almost turned physical. Yep, according to reports, it all started over something petty — a debate about who’s the better singer. Both of them are talented, both confident, and neither one was backing down. For now, both K. Michelle and Drew are keeping quiet publicly, but sources say they’re being kept apart on set.  

Now… let’s move from the Real Housewives to some real courtroom action. Some Lakers fans are suing LeBron James after his so-called “Second Decision” ended up being… a Henny commercial. Fans were convinced LeBron was about to announce his retirement, but instead, he dropped an ad, and now folks are big mad. 

They’re saying they spent top dollar on premium tickets, thinking this would be his farewell season, and now they want their money back. LeBron hasn’t said a word about it yet. 

Now let’s talk about a legend setting the record straight — Cheryl “Salt” James from Salt-N-Pepa is clearing the air after some wild rumors started circulating online. Social media’s been running with this story claiming she caught her ex-husband, Gavin Wray, “with a man.” But Salt says that’s completely false. “That’s not true. We split for other reasons, but that wasn’t one of them. And to the best of my knowledge, he’s straight.” Salt said she usually keeps her private life private, but this time, she had to speak up because the lies were just too much. 

And finally, let’s bring it back home… our DMV brother Wale is getting ready to drop his eighth studio album, Everything Is a Lot, on November 14th. And from what he’s saying, this one’s coming straight from the heart. 

