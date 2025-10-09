Listen Live
National

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For...

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

National

9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
65 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

18 Items
Pop Culture

Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Arrested At Hospital After Getting Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Celebrity

#RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close