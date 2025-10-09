Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!
It’s officially spooky season — the time of year when the air gets a little chillier, the nights grow a little longer, and cozy movie marathons become a must. Whether you’re into jump scares, classic monsters, or lighthearted Halloween fun, there’s something special about curling up with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and a lineup of eerie favorites.
To help you plan the perfect fright-filled night in, we’ve rounded up the top 10 must-watch Halloween movies — a mix of timeless classics, modern thrillers, and family-friendly favorites that capture the spirit of the season. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and get ready for a hauntingly good movie night!
1. Hocus Pocus (1993)
2. Scream (1996)
3. The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)
4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6. Friday the 13th (1980)
7. Beetlejuice (1988)
8. Ghostbusters (1984)
9. Carrie (1976)
10. Practical Magic (1998)
