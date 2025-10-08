Listen Live
Maryland Leaders Back Unpaid Federal Workers Amid Shutdown

Maryland Leaders Visit BWI to Support Unpaid Federal Workers Amid Ongoing Shutdown

Published on October 8, 2025

BWI Airport at Dawn - III
Source: Joesboy / Getty

Maryland state leaders gathered at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday to show support for federal employees working without pay as the government shutdown continues to strain operations nationwide.

Across the country, travelers have begun to feel the effects of the shutdown, with staffing shortages among air traffic controllers causing delays in major cities, including Houston, Newark, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Boston.

However, BWI-Marshall officials said that the airport has not experienced those same disruptions.

Gov. Wes Moore joined members of Maryland’s congressional delegation at BWI to highlight the dedication of federal employees, especially air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, who are continuing to work despite missing paychecks.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), which represents controllers nationwide, confirmed that BWI remains fully staffed and safe, though workers are increasingly anxious about going without pay.

“Our men and women are committed to moving our nation’s air traffic every day, and we continue to show up to work,” said Mike Christine, NATCA’s eastern regional vice president. “But unfortunately, right now, we’re working for IOUs.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged Tuesday that an uptick in controller sick calls earlier in the week caused numerous delays and cancellations nationwide. Still, he emphasized that safety remains the top priority.

“Is our airspace unsafe? No,” Duffy said. “If we think there’s an issue, we’ll shut it down or delay flights. But the ripple effects are real for our controllers.”

Christine added that the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers, a problem long predating the shutdown, illustrates how fragile the aviation system has become when staffing is stretched thin.

Meanwhile, Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, the state’s lone Republican representative, addressed the potential for layoffs during a telephone town hall Tuesday night.

“If we go into a reduction of force or a layoff situation—which makes sense because there’s no federal funding to pay people—it would be bad for the Maryland economy,” Harris said. “There’s no need to do it.”

With no clear end to the shutdown in sight, Christine said controllers are expecting only a partial paycheck on Oct. 14, followed by no pay at all on the next payday.

Despite the uncertainty, operations at BWI remain steady, for now.

