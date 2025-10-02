Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been more than two decades since Mariah Carey delivered one of pop culture’s most enduring catchphrases, yet the singer hasn’t budged from her original stance. On Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Grammy-winning icon once again insisted she doesn’t know Jennifer Lopez.

The moment came when host Andy Cohen revisited the now-famous exchange from 2003, when Carey was asked about Lopez on a German TV show and casually replied, “I don’t know her.” The remark quickly turned into a meme, a cultural reference point, and a favorite topic of entertainment chatter.

Cohen admitted on air that the line had taken on a life of its own, joking about how often he and his guests had dissected whether the two singers actually know each other. “The thing is, I was being honest when I said it,” Carey explained. “I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t usually what becomes big.”

When Cohen pressed her again, asking if the situation had changed after all these years, Carey sighed and delivered another instant classic: “How could I suddenly know [her], you know?” The audience erupted in laughter, and social media quickly lit up with praise for Carey’s wit. Fans crowned her the “queen of shade,” applauding her quick humor and consistency.

But the back-and-forth between the two stars doesn’t end there. Jennifer Lopez has long maintained that she and Carey have crossed paths multiple times. In a 2016 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Lopez said Carey was “forgetful” and insisted they had met “many times.” Carey responded later that same year on Cohen’s show, doubling down with a shrug. “Apparently, I’m forgetful. Because I don’t remember the fact that it was like, ‘Hi, I’m so and so,’ and then we moved on,” she said at the time. “I don’t know her. Like, what am I supposed to say?”

While Lopez’s team hasn’t responded to Carey’s latest comments, fans are relishing the renewed drama. Instagram filled with memes and clips from Wednesday’s show, turning Carey’s deadpan reply into another viral moment.

Carey didn’t just talk about Lopez during her WWHL appearance—she also fielded questions about Nick Cannon, Eminem, and other famous names. But it was her enduring “I don’t know her” line that stole the spotlight yet again, proving that sometimes a single sentence can outlive entire careers as a cultural phenomenon.

For Mariah Carey, it seems the story hasn’t changed: two decades later, she still doesn’t know Jennifer Lopez.

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com