Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Grown Folk Convo: Are AI Actors Taking Over Hollywood?

Hollywood is buzzing with a new kind of star, and this one wasn’t born; it was coded. The rise of artificial intelligence has led to the creation of Tilly Norwood, a completely computer-generated synthetic actress who is reportedly close to signing with a major talent agency. The company behind her is marketing her as the next big thing, a digital performer who could rival A-listers like Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.

This development is at the center of the growing Hollywood AI controversy. While studios see potential in AI actors that can work tirelessly without union rules or personal scandals, human actors see a direct threat to their livelihood. The conversation has ignited a firestorm, with many performers and industry professionals calling for a boycott of any agency that signs a digital talent. The fear is that this is just the beginning of a trend that could push human creativity and artistry out of the picture.

The debate echoes concerns heard across many industries—from self-checkout lanes replacing cashiers to automated systems in warehouses. For actors, who pour years of training and emotional investment into their craft, the idea of being replaced by a computer program is heartbreaking. There are also concerns about the lack of guardrails; AI can be used to perpetuate stereotypes or be manipulated without any real-world consequences for a “performer.” As technology advances, the line between what’s real and what’s artificial continues to blur.



