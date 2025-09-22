Grown Folk Convo: Cardi’s Drama, Brandy’s Book & Flavor Flav’s Focus

First up, Cardi B is proving she’s truly unbothered! Right after announcing she’s expecting a baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs, rumors swirled about other women who might have children with him, too. Cardi took it all in stride on Instagram Live, jokingly welcoming everyone to the “baby daddy” club. Clearly, a little drama isn’t slowing our girl down as she navigates love and motherhood in the spotlight.

Switching gears to some inspiration, Brandy is opening up like never before with her upcoming memoir, Phases, dropping March 31st. The singer describes it as a journey of hope, resilience, and coming to terms with the past. After deep healing and reflection, Brandy’s hoping her story helps fans push through their own tough moments. If you’re looking for motivation, this Brandy memoir will be one to watch.

And finally, Flavor Flav is sharing his powerful road to recovery. The hip-hop legend revealed he had a slip-up earlier this year, but is back on track and focused on lifelong sobriety. Flav kept it real with a message for anyone going through struggles: “If you fall down, don’t stay down. Get back up, keep moving.” His honesty is a reminder that true resilience means never giving up.

