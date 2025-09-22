Listen Live
Grown Folk Convo: Cardi's Drama, Brandy's Book, Flav's Sobriety

Grown Folk Convo: Cardi’s Drama, Brandy’s Book & Flavor Flav’s Focus

Cardi's drama, Brandy's book, Flav's sobriety

Published on September 22, 2025

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

It’s time for your Midday Buzz—serving up the latest entertainment scoop you need to know right now.

First up, Cardi B is proving she’s truly unbothered! Right after announcing she’s expecting a baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs, rumors swirled about other women who might have children with him, too. Cardi took it all in stride on Instagram Live, jokingly welcoming everyone to the “baby daddy” club. Clearly, a little drama isn’t slowing our girl down as she navigates love and motherhood in the spotlight.


Switching gears to some inspiration, Brandy is opening up like never before with her upcoming memoir, Phases, dropping March 31st. The singer describes it as a journey of hope, resilience, and coming to terms with the past. After deep healing and reflection, Brandy’s hoping her story helps fans push through their own tough moments. If you’re looking for motivation, this Brandy memoir will be one to watch.

And finally, Flavor Flav is sharing his powerful road to recovery. The hip-hop legend revealed he had a slip-up earlier this year, but is back on track and focused on lifelong sobriety. Flav kept it real with a message for anyone going through struggles: “If you fall down, don’t stay down. Get back up, keep moving.” His honesty is a reminder that true resilience means never giving up.

So, what’s your take on these stories? Cardi, Brandy, or Flav—who inspired you today? Drop your thoughts and join the conversation!

