Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

LANDOVER, MD. – The Washington Commanders, navigating a roster riddled with injuries, showcased their depth and resilience in a decisive 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With key starters sidelined, a “next man up” mentality fueled an explosive performance across all three phases of the game.

Filling in for the injured rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, veteran Marcus Mariota stepped in and delivered a poised and effective performance. Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 206 yards, including a crucial 43-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter. He also contributed 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground, demonstrating his dual-threat capability.

The ground game was a significant factor, with the Commanders rushing for 174 yards in the first half alone. The highlight was a spectacular 60-yard touchdown run by Jeremy McNichols, who broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. A committee of running backs, including Chris Rodriguez and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, consistently found running lanes behind a reshuffled offensive line.

Special teams also provided a major spark. Rookie Jaylin Lane electrified the crowd with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, tying a franchise record. It was a critical play that shifted momentum and underscored the team’s complete effort.

For the Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, all to receiver Tre Tucker, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Washington’s balanced attack and big-play capabilities. The Commanders’ defense, while not forcing a turnover, registered five sacks, keeping constant pressure on Smith.

Next week, the Commanders head to Atlanta to face the 1-2 Atlanta Falcons, who were shut out 30-0 by the Carolina Panthers.





Mariota, McNichols and a Key Punt Return Power Commanders Past Raiders 41-24 was originally published on woldcnews.com