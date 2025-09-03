Dame Dash Responds to Cam’ron’s Comments on How He Mismanaged His Money

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Damon “Dame” Dash has broken his silence in response to comments from rapper Cam’ron about Dash’s purported financial mismanagement. During a recent episode of Bosses Take Losses, Dash addressed the accusations head-on, calling out Cam’ron’s approach as both disrespectful and unmanly.

Cam’ron had candidly suggested earlier this year that Dash has a “spend crazy” habit and implied that, had he known how to handle his money, he’d be financially secure for life. These remarks quickly circulated through hip-hop circles, prompting Dash to respond—not just privately, but publicly.

In the latest episode of Bosses Take Losses, Dash made it clear that since Cam'ron chose to speak out in public, he felt compelled to do the same. He conveyed disappointment, pointing out that this wasn't the old Cam'ron he knew. "Talking about another man's pockets, I just felt like him—and I would have conversations about— that's just not the most masculine thing to do. Talking about other people, especially when they're not in the room, to me, is coward sh*t," Dash stated.

Despite the frequent media coverage of Dash’s past financial struggles and failed business ventures, he drew a hard line when it comes to respect between peers. His stance is clear: public financial commentary, especially from someone who was once close, is deeply problematic.

The exchange adds another layer to the longstanding and often complicated history between Dash and Cam’ron—former associates within the Roc-A-Fella orbit—highlighting a mix of professional fallout and personal grievance. However, in this confrontation, Dash’s response was as straightforward as it was blunt: calling Cam’ron’s remarks cowardly and deflecting any narrative about financial ill-management.

As both men continue to evolve in their careers, this clash serves as a reminder that in hip-hop culture—and beyond—public comments about money and character can spark deep divides and strong reactions.

