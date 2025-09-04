Listen Live
Montell Jordan Reveals Prostate Cancer has Returned

Published on September 4, 2025

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Montell Jordan has shared that his prostate cancer has made an unwanted return, almost a year after treatment.

In an exclusive interview with the TODAY Show, the R&B singer known for “This Is How We Do It” revealed that follow up scans detected prostate cancer months after he underwent surgery.

“I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery. My prostate was removed. There were clear margins,” Jordan, 56, tells TODAY.com. “Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s (been) detected that there is still cancer.”

Since “This Is How We Do It” was released 30 years ago, Jordan continued to record and perform music, and even turned his live over to God, becoming a pastor in the process.

RELATED: Montell Jordan Trades Recording Studios For The Pulpit

In early 2024, doctors diagnosed him with Stage 1 prostate cancer after routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening revealed his levels were elevated, and he subsequently underwent a prostatectomy as treatment.

Jordan explained that being diagnosed with prostate cancer was “alarming,” yet he felt hopeful that doctors found it early.

“Hearing that it was early on, that it was first stage for me … which is treatable, that was probably the saving grace,” Jordan says. “Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat (my cancer) and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible,”

“I’ve already had a fantastic quality of life even following my prostate removal, and so I believe that even after this next treatment that I have to do, it will eradicate the cancer from my body and still have a great quality of life moving forward.”

Jordan has partnered with the nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer to raise awareness of the importance of regular prostate cancer screening for Black men; and is also working on a documentary called “Sustain”, detailing his bout with cancer, This documentary is scheduled to premier next year.

Information from this article was sourced from TODAY

RELATED: Prostate Cancer: Symptoms In Black Men And Why The Risk Is Higher

RELATED: Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Begins Treatment

RELATED: Deion Sanders reveals he had bladder cancer

