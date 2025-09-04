Listen Live
Entertainment

Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Lil Jon’s recent fitness transformation has paid off.

On Monday, Sept. 1, the Grammy-award-winning rapper made his fitness competition debut at the 2025 Muscle Beach Championships, a historic fitness competition held at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old crunk pioneer placed third in the competition, marking a milestone in his ongoing wellness journey.

“It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically,” Lil Jon told reporters. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

According to his personal trainer, Jay Galvin, the rapper followed a strict diet and workout routine that included three intense workouts per week and a diet of low carbs, protein and spring water.

According to Vibe, Lil Jon is also the first artist to compete in this fitness competition, marking this an even more historic win.

This is not the first time Lil Jon has showcased his commitment to health and wellness. In 2024, he incorporated meditation and ambient sounds in his album “Total Meditation,” a softer-toned side to his normal party and crunk albums.

SEE ALSO

Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

3 Items
Entertainment

Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close