The summer days are swiftly pass,ing but there’s still plenty of TV to take in if you’re spending time in the crib, and away from the heat. In our latest Black Watch, we’re sharing some exciting and insightful viewing with plenty of diversity because that’s never a bad word around these parts.

This week’s picks include a Spike Lee classic, a doc on Hurricane Katrina, and Black representation during the Gilded Age.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

She’s Gotta Have It – Netflix

Yes, Spike Lee does have a new film out —Highest 2 Lowest, starring A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington — but sometimes you gotta revisit the classics. She’s Gotta Have It was Lee’s feature directorial debut, and some parts have aged beautifully, but others have not (see: the toxic masculinity is OD). Blame the times (it was released way back in 1986), but the black and white film still has plenty of relevant themes as Nola Darling proudly juggles multiple partners while holding down a fly Brooklyn crib that no doubt would go for millions of dollars in 2025. The classic drama is also a comedy. And Mars Blackmon is still gold, while rocking clean Air Jordan 1s, in all situations.

You can stream She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix.—Alvin aqua Blanco

The Gilded Age – HBO Max

Set in the 1880s, HBO Max’s The Gilded Age follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s daughter), who goes from broke to living with her wealthy aunts in New York high society. Along the way, she befriends Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), a Black journalist whose story quickly becomes the heart of the show (and a fan fave).

While the series explores everyone from the wealthy elite to the staff in their homes, Peggy’s story stands out. As the daughter of a pharmacist, her family lives well, but she carries a major secret while also juggling love, family, and the constant fight for both women’s and Black rights. Facing discrimination from all angles, even from her peers, Peggy remains a strong character who refuses to back down. Season 3 just wrapped, and with Season 4 on the way, now is the perfect time to catch up.

Stream The Gilded Age on HBO Max.—Alexis Felder

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

It’s been 20 years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, Louisiana, and National Geographic is taking a look back at the natural disaster in a new documentary titled Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time. The five-part series delves into the city’s prepping as the weather begins to hit, their shock as they try to escape their flooded homes, along with the government being ill-prepared to house thousands of displaced people in the Superdome. Race quickly becomes a barrier to help, with Black survivors recounting literally being flown over, lootings being poorly communicated in the media, and Former FEMA Director Michael Brown showing how unprepared and inconsiderate officials were.

Stream Nat Geo’s Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time on Hulu now. —Bruce Goodwin

Alien: Earth– FX/Hulu

Alien: Earth is a new show created by Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Alien: Earth is based on events that took place two years before the events seen in the 1979, Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver. It is also the first television show for the Alien franchise.



We don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but if you’ve seen the film Prometheus, then you know about the motivations of cyborgs and the part they’re responsible for the rise of the dangerous xenomorph aliens. Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, and Diêm Camille star alongside Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Essie Davis.

Watch Alien: Earth on FX/Hulu. —D.L. Chandler

