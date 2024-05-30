Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

The boss lady is bossing up again. Snoop Dogg’s wife is opening a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles, and we are here for it.

As reported by TMZ, Shante Broadus has her sights set on the nightlife industry. Last week, she announced the Players Club, a jiggle joint in downtown L.A. Shante hosted a private soft opening with the likes of her husband Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, friends and family in attendance. The venue is billed as the “newest and most exclusive,” and “is poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene.”

Shante expressed her excitement in a formal press statement. “I am thrilled to introduce The Players Club to Los Angeles” she said. “This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss.” The grand opening is slotted for Wednesday, May 29. Guests expected to attend include Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, radio personality Big Boy and Cedric the Entertainer. Additionally, music will be curated by DJ Sky High Baby and DJ Drama.

Entrepreneurship seems to run in the Broadus family. Over the last decade, her husband Snoop Dogg has served as a brand ambassador with several companies including Petco, Corona, Burger King, Bic and AirBNB. In 2023, he released his Snoop Cereal in partnership with Post Foods. Earlier this year, he and Master P alleged Walmart purposely refused to stock their shelves with the breakfast food in an effort to maliciously sabotage their brand.

