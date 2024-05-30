Listen Live
Celebrity

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles

The Players Club is set to launch this week.

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" - Arrivals

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

The boss lady is bossing up again. Snoop Dogg’s wife is opening a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles, and we are here for it. 

 

As reported by TMZ, Shante Broadus has her sights set on the nightlife industry. Last week, she announced the Players Club, a jiggle joint in downtown L.A. Shante hosted a private soft opening with the likes of her husband Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, friends and family in attendance. The venue is billed as the “newest and most exclusive,” and “is poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene.” 

Shante expressed her excitement in a formal press statement. “I am thrilled to introduce The Players Club to Los Angeles” she said. “This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss.” The grand opening is slotted for Wednesday, May 29. Guests expected to attend include Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, radio personality Big Boy and Cedric the Entertainer. Additionally, music will be curated by DJ Sky High Baby and DJ Drama.

Entrepreneurship seems to run in the Broadus family. Over the last decade, her husband Snoop Dogg has served as a brand ambassador with several companies including Petco, Corona, Burger King, Bic and AirBNB. In 2023, he released his Snoop Cereal in partnership with Post Foods. Earlier this year, he and Master P alleged Walmart purposely refused to stock their shelves with the breakfast food in an effort to maliciously sabotage their brand. 

SEE ALSO

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
10 items
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Celebrity

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

News

Diddy’s Former Howard University Classmates Recall Him ‘Beating’ College Girlfriend, Rolling Stone Reports

7 items
News

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested & Released In Amsterdam, Barbz On Emotional Roller Coaster

Crime

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Celebrity Kids

Congrats! Stephen and Ayesha Curry Announce The Birth Of A New Baby Boy on Instagram 

Bob Marley 11 items
Celebrity News

Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close