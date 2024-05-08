Listen Live
Entertainment

Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour

The "Bad Boys" star will take the stage at Raleigh's PNC Arena in September.

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence has just announced that he will be returning to stand-up for his first tour in nearly a decade!

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, Lawrence’s “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour will kick off in Chandler, Arizona on July 20 and will run through April 2025.

And, in case you were wondering… Yes, the tour will make a stop in Raleigh, hitting the PNC Arena on September 6.

Lawrence is making the 36-city trek an all-star affair, with a “who’s who” of urban comedy’s elite joining as supporting acts. Deon Cole and Benji Brown will support Lawrence for the Raleigh show, while several others (including Adele Givens, Ms. Pat, Gary OwenRickey Smiley and many, many more) will pop out throughout the tour.

Lawrence expressed his excitement to hit the road in an official statement:

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me. But hey…Y’all know what it is!”

Between this tour and the upcoming release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on June 7, it’s shaping out to be a pretty busy year for Marty Mar…and we are not complaining about that!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 17 on the comedian’s website, www.martinlawrenceontour.com.

SEE ALSO

Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
47 items
Style & Fashion

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

National

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

Celebrity Kids

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19

Politics

About This Alabama Bill To Make Workers Choose Between Celebrating Juneteenth OR Jefferson Davis’ Birthday…

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close