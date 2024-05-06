Listen Live
Music

Anthony Brown, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon and Pastor Mike Jr., Set to Embark on All- New Concert Series “I GOT AWAY,”

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Praise In The Park

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

(ATLANTA) – April 28, 2024 – Gospel music sensations Anthony Brown, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon and Pastor Mike Jr., are set to tour across the nation on the all-new concert series, I GOT AWAY, in partnership with McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour. Kicking off April 26th, the tour will make stops in 30 cities across the United States, including Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Queens, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on June 29th.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, general admission tickets are FREE for this nearly sold-out concert experience, courtesy of McDonald’s USA. Fans can get in on the action by registering now for limited general admission or paid VIP tickets at IGotAwayTour.com.

For the past 18 years, the Golden Arches has been proud to bring McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour to communities nationwide. And this year, the unprecedented partnership with I Got Away allows McDonald’s to bring the tour to even more cities. This electrifying experience serves as an extension of McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement, which shines a light on people making a difference in their communities through positivity and empowerment.

This dynamic collaboration promises to ignite hearts and souls, bringing together some of the most talented voices in Christian and Gospel music for an unforgettable experience where fans will see some of their favorite musical selections performed live. More than a concert series, I GOT AWAY will spread love in local communities by raising donations for families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters in each tour market.

 

SEE ALSO

Anthony Brown, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon and Pastor Mike Jr., Set to Embark on All- New Concert Series “I GOT AWAY,”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
47 items
Style & Fashion

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

The Huggy Lowdown Report on the TJ Fantastic Voyage
Entertainment

The Huggy Lowndown Report LIVE From The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Politics

About This Alabama Bill To Make Workers Choose Between Celebrating Juneteenth OR Jefferson Davis’ Birthday…

MakeUp

Popular Beauty Influencer Golloria George Slams Youthforia’s Darkest Foundation Shade, Says It’s Similar To Black Face Paint

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close