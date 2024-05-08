Listen Live
Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners!

Published on May 8, 2024

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
Vic Huggy AM $500 Grand Prize Winners

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown and your Majic 102.3/92.7 family want to send a congratulations to each of our $500 Grand Prize winners courtesy of WeFixMoney.com

See each month’s winners below and make sure to listen live 7am Monday through Friday for chance to win $102 and qualify for the $500 Grand Prize!

February: Quita S. from Upper Marlboro, MD

March : Tania Y. from Washington, DC

April: Darlene H. from Beltsville, Md

Will You Be An Upcoming Winner?

May:

June:

July:

August:

September:

October:

November:

December:

 

Listen Live For Your Chance To Win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “$102 A DAY with Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown” Promotion ends on December 20th , 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

