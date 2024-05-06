Diddy Nominated For 3 BET Awards Despite Sex Abuse Charges

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy has been nominated in three categories at the upcoming BET Awards, despite dealing with controversy over sexual abuse allegations.

According to reports, the first round of voting for artists to receive nominations at the 2024 BET Awards has begun – and embattled music mogul and artist Diddy is listed on the ballot multiple times. The categories include his recent The Love Album: Off the Grid, for Album of The Year, and the track “Closer To God” with Teyana Taylor from the album is in consideration for Song of The Year. He’s also apparently nominated for Video of the Year for his guest appearance in the video for “Creepin”, a song done by Metro Boomin with 21 Savage and The Weeknd. The first round of voting is set to conclude on Tuesday (May 7). Studios, record labels, and managers can submit award nominations, with some categories allowing voters to write in nominees.

The Love Album qualifies for nominations since it was released on September 15, 2023. The album didn’t receive broad acclaim, but it was notable due to the amount of high-profile guests who appeared on it such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, Herb Alpert, John Legend, and Burna Boy. Two months after its release, Diddy aka Sean Combs would find himself in swarming legal trouble just a week after earning two Grammy Award nominations after ex-partner and singer on his label Cassie Ventura filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. (The album would lose to SOS, by SZA.) Diddy would settle the suit with Ventura shortly afterward but it was a harbinger of things to come.

Diddy is now dealing with multiple lawsuits from different victims, including one where he and former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third man were accused of transporting a then 17-year-old from Michigan to New Jersey and then a New York studio where she was sexually assaulted. The mogul also saw his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided by Homeland Security in line with a federal investigation of allegations of sexual trafficking that have been levied against Diddy and his 26-year-old son Christian. Representatives for Diddy declined to answer questions.

Diddy Nominated For 3 BET Awards Despite Sex Abuse Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com