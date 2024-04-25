Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
JUST ANNOUNCED!
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
