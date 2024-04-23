The Morning Buzz: Chris Brown Was Straight Disrespectful, 50 Cent Makes A Move + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Chris Brown was straight disrespectful on his latest diss track, “Weakest Link,”. Brown dropped the track in relatiation for Quavo referencing him on his track “Tender” alluding to messing with Chris’ ex whom many are alleging is Karrueche Tran. On the track Brown says, “I f***ed yo’ ex when you were still with her….They say revenge is sweet, now think about that sh**!” Many are saying Chris is claiming he slept with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo. Jill Scott took to social media to giver her opinion and was met with criticism. Jill tweeted, “@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional. There’s nothing to debate.” Someone on social media commented, “I think the women he’s abused would disagree.” and others chimed in agreeing. Scott replied, “I doubt it. My Mother’s ex-husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”; Ye is teasing his remix of Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar‘s “Like That” diss track. While on Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast he played a verse where he takes shots at Drake and J. Cole. Ye references Lamar’s beef with Drake, saying, “You know we had to get the hooligans up here to get these p**** n****s out. Yo Dot, I got you.” He also continued with, “Y’all so out of sight, out of mind. I can’t even think of a Drake line. Play J. Cole, get the p**** dry. Play this s*** back 130 times.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed artists who will be inducted in 2024. The inductees include Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, Cher, and Ozzy Osbourne. Dionne Warwick will receive the honor of Musical Excellence Award and Big Mama Thornt is the recipient of the Musical Influence Award. The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will air live October 19th on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.;

50 Cent shared the exterior of his upcoming G-Unit Studios. The production studio headquartered in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. 50 will be working on films and television through his G-Unit Film & TV company. The studio spans 956,000 square feet and caused many to compare it to Perry’s 330-acre studio property in Atlanta. Someone tweeted, “Dude lowkey becoming the Male Tyler Perry it’s crazy to see.” 50 responded with, “LOL 😆 Yall better stop playing, Tyler will f*** yall up he ain’t no sucker. Don’t get it f***ed up now !”

