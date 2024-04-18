An Exclusive Sneak Peek : Kim Fields Dishes On The Upshaws’ New Season

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Step into the world of “The Upshaws,” where laughter echoes through the streets of Indiana, and family dynamics take center stage. As the fifth installment of this beloved Netflix series, “The Upshaws” Part 5 , which premieres tonight, promises to deliver more of the irreverent comedy and heartfelt moments that fans have come to adore.

Led by the comedic genius of Mike Epps and the sharp wit of Wanda Sykes, the series follows the ups and downs of the Upshaw family as they navigate life’s unpredictable twists and turns. At the heart of it all is Kim Fields, known for her iconic roles in “Facts of Life” and “Living Single,” who brings her signature charm and authenticity to the role of Regina, Mike Epps’ quick-witted wife.

Part 5 of “The Upshaws” follows Epps’ Bennie as he navigates the ups and downs of working at his auto shop, while his family pursues new ventures. Sykes’ Lucretia is revisiting an old love, Fields’ Regina is dealing with old classmates, daughter Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins) has a new crush.

In this exclusive interview with Jazmyn Summers for Radio One, Kim Fields shares insights into her experience working on the show, the dynamic chemistry with her co-stars, and what viewers can expect from the latest season of “The Upshaws.”

HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE THE SERIES?

‘The Upshaws’ is a very irreverent, edgy comedy. It’s got a really nice hybrid vibe of l a throwback sitcom with a lot of very new and relevant tones to it. It’s about a family in Indiana who is trying to navigate this thing called life without any blueprints. We have no boundaries, no filters. We have a lot of fun, and always at the end of the day, there’s lots of love. But we can all try each other as only family can. And when life is lifin’, what the hell do you do but keep going?”

YOU WORK WITH COMEDIC POWERHOUSES MIKE EPPS AND WANDA SYKES AND PLAY REGINA, THE WIFE WHO KEEPS IT HILARIOUSLY REAL. HOW MUCH OF YOURSELF DO YOU BRING INTO YOUR CHARACTER?

I breathe a lot of life into what’s already on the page. Our writers’ room is such fire, and Mike had such a great vision when he thought it up. It’s not a whole lot of improv. The writers keep working to keep it as funny as possible, as fresh as possible. . But you still have those moments because Wanda’s Wanda and Mike is Mike, where there is going to be some really great ad-lib or improv as well.

YOUR CHEMISTRY WITH MIKE EPPS IS UNDENIABLE. HOW IS IT WORKING WITH HIM?

It’s incredible. When we first met, it was for a chemistry read for the show, which was weird because we’ve both been in the industry for so long you would have thought we would have met. Now we are ride or die. It’s a got other’s back kind of vibe.

CAN YOU SHARE A HILARIOUS MOMENT THAT HAPPENED OFF-CAMERA?

We have so much fun together.” Mike loves to dress and one day he came in with these shorts that were almost to his calves with these socks and these sneakers and a hat. Wanda looked at him the whole night and said you look like an extra on Get Out. Mike fell out laughing. We all did.

WHAT CAN VIEWERS EXPECT FROM SEASON 5?

Part 5 is chock full of laughter, and the Oh No moments. Some moments that will make you go, ‘Oh my goodness.’and oh s**t no he didn’t. Our goal is to level up every season. We really do love how everyone loves the show and all the cast. They see themselves, they see people they know, they see their coworkers, their neighbors, their family, and it’s really relatable.

YOUR JOURNEY IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IS REMARKABLE. MANY CHILD ACTORS CAN’T MAKE THAT TRANSITION TO PLAYING OLDER ROLES?

We make it look effortless but It ain’t for the weak. Between success, the highs and lows of it, the great times and the awful times. The working, booked, busy and blessed to the I ain’t doing sh*t right now, there’s just so many extremes to this thing that you have create your own balance. For me it was learning how to do other things so that I wasn’t just waiting around for somebody to cast me. It was expanding who I am as a content provider, a storyteller, and finding my wellness space. When I’m doing my wellness posts or retreats, that’s a big part of my own mental health. I’m also an entrepreneur with my coffee and tea, and so there’s all these different lanes that I’m in.

HOW DO YOU GET THROUGH THOSE TOUGH TIMES?

It really is about how to get through when you’re going through and we have to find those moments of realizing, ok, this feels like crap but I know it’s not going to last. I know that I’m going to get to the other side, but I have to have certain processes in place to get me through that, so that if imma knock on depression’s door, imma just knock but my black ass ain’t going through it.

WHAT’S YOUR SECRET TO LOOKING SO YOUNG?

I love staying active, drinking water, and focusing on my mental health. It’s all about finding what works for you and staying consistent.

YOU’VE BEEN MARRIED SINCE 2007. YOUR MARRIAGE HAS STOOD THE TEST OF TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. THAT CAN’T BE EASY. WHAT’S YOUR SECRET?

Kim Quote: ” Like all relationships you have to be able to go with the ebbs and flows but let me be very clear I’m not in Hollywood. I come here to work and then I leave. My family is extraordinary. My family is great, and we have such a great family unit. It’s wonderful. It’s part of the overall village. You’ve got to take care of your village because they take care of you.

As we eagerly await the new season of “The Upshaws” on Netflix, it’s clear that laughter and love will once again take center stage. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to embark on another uproarious journey with the Upshaw family.

More funny moments on set and check out Kim’s rap skills in the video above.

Article and interview by Jazmyn Summers. Please don’t forget to subscribe to her YouTube. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram and Facebook.

The post An Exclusive Sneak Peek : Kim Fields Dishes On The Upshaws' New Season appeared first on Black America Web.

