The Huggy Lowndown Report: Terrence Howard’s New Hairstyle

Published on April 9, 2024

Huggy gives you good and bad news including his experience with the solar eclipse yesterday, Terrence Howard’s new hairstyle, J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar, the City Girls feud and more!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

