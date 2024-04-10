The Huggy Lowndown Report: Terrence Howard’s New Hairstyle

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Huggy gives you good and bad news including his experience with the solar eclipse yesterday, Terrence Howard’s new hairstyle, J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar, the City Girls feud and more!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Eclipse Day