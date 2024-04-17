The Morning Buzz: Is Nelly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms?! + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

Is Nelly bringing back the Apple Bottom Jeans and the boots with the fuuuuur? People are speculating he is relaunching the fashion line after he shared a graphic of several Apple Bottoms caricatures wearing fashions for the 2000’s. He captioned the picture, “2024 DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK,” and included the URL to AppleBottoms.com. The page also reads, “Coming soon” and visitors can sign up for updates.

Also See: Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Future and Metro Boomin are going on tour following the release of ” We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You”. The We Trust You Tour begins this summer July 30th in Kansas City ending on September 9th Vancouver. Future and Metro are the catalyst to the beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. Kendrick Lamar is on the track “Like That” where Lamar dissed J. Cole and Drake which sparked Cole respond with “7 Minute Drill” . J. Cole apologized for the diss track while on stage at Dreamville Fest.

Also See: Future & Metro Boomin Announce The ‘We Trust You’ Tour

In a recent interview with the Today Show, Jaleel White, who played the iconic character Steve Urkel on Family Matters, was asked about the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The documentary focuses on former child stars who have alleged abuse and spoke on toxicity in the workplace while filming. He said, “I always felt safe and protected on set. I was lucky. Child actors are having a moment where some of the harsher realities of our business are coming to light.”

Also See: JoMarie Payton Says Jaleel White Tried To Fight Her On The Set Of ‘Family Matters’

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin announced retirement from NBA after 14 years. Griffin was selected first overall by the LA Clippers out of Oklahoma in the 2009 draft.

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042