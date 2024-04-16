The Morning Buzz: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Is Seeking Permission To Travel The World With Her + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, is seeking permission to travel outside of the country. New court documents were filed on his behalf on Monday asking a judge for federal permission to travel overseas to accompany his wife on the European part of her “Pink Friday 2″ world tour beginning April. In the documents it states, “Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare. The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024 and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania.”

The former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett. She first revealed the pregnancy news in a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight. “I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. It’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”;

According to The Jasmine Brand, Nneka Ihim has been terminated after just one season. Her storyline on the show consisted of her and her husband attempting to conceive while also settling into their newly bought home. Kenya Moore confirmed her return for the upcoming Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She confirmed the news on Instagram. She posted, “I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere!” she shared on Instagram, along with the hashtags “Sweet 16” and “longest standing peach.”

A hearing date has been set for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attempt to appeal their convictions of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million and tax fraud. Documents show the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has set a hearing date for the case for Friday, April 19. The Chrisleys were both sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in 2022 and have remained in prison since surrendering to authorities in January 2023.

