Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.
Check out the video below:
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Is Cam Newton Playing The Game Or Playing Himself?
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don't Want Them So Trump's Shoes Should Be Given To...
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant
-
Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance