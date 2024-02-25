Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.

Check out the video below:

More news to come as the story develops.

Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com