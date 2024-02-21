The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don’t Want Them So Trump’s Shoes Should Be Given To…

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

We can all agree former President Trump’s new shoe line is terrible so Huggy Lowdown has a list of people he should give his sneakers to because we don’t want them!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

Donald Trump Launches New Shoe Line Featuring The Ugliest Pair Of ‘Air Treasons’ You’ve Ever Seen

Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

Kanye West Says “Of Course” He’s Supporting Donald Trump For 2024