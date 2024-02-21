Listen Live
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don’t Want Them So Trump’s Shoes Should Be Given To…

Published on February 20, 2024

Presidential Candidate And Former President Donald Trump Attends Sneaker Con To Launch His New Shoe Line

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

We can all agree former President Trump’s new shoe line is terrible so Huggy Lowdown has a list of people he should give his sneakers to because we don’t want them!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

