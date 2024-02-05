SZA And Lizzo Share A #BlackGirlMagic Moment On The Grammys Stage

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

SZA partied the night away with a star-studded list of big names in music shortly after she snagged the award for Best R&B Song and two other awards for her highly-praised album SOS at the 2024 Grammys.

This year, SZA received a whopping nine nominations for SOS. In addition to Best R&B Song, the album earned an award for Best Progressive R&B Album. SZA’s smash hit from the project, “Ghost in the Machine,” which features Phoebe Bridgers, also landed an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

SZA And Lizzo’s Heartfelt Moment

Struggling to hold back tears, SZA kept her Grammy acceptance speech short on Sunday by thanking fans for their support. She also praised Lizzo for being a role model and a good friend throughout her career.

“Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together,” SZA said after the “Truth Hurts” singer presented her with the award for Best R&B Song.

”Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful.”

She quickly ended her speech after she became “overwhelmed” with emotion. “You just don’t understand. I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening,” SZA added.

The After Party

On Feb. 4, TDE — the “Kill Bill” singer’s label — threw a fun Grammy after-party to celebrate SZA’s big wins. Photos obtained by TMZ captured the 34-year-old star schmoozing with Lizzo at the glamorous event as she shined in a skin-tight Do Long gown. The sexy ensemble featured a long sash that draped around her waist. Adorned with black crystals and a fitting bodice, SZA looked like a million bucks as she shined in the Vietnamese designer brand.

Keke Palmer, Andra Day, Chris Brown, Storm Reid, and L.A. radio personality Big Boy were some of the celebs that attended the singer’s Grammy bash.

