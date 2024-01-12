Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

One fan shared this throwback moment of Jay-Z at Glastonbury Festival where he trolls the rock band, Oasis, by opening with their hit song, “Wonderwall.” This proved a few things. Jay-Z’s impact is out of this world and that he knows a thing or two about music. So much so, that he’s now invested in his own family soft rock band named Infinity Song. Read more and check them out inside.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) account asked its followers to share something insane their favorite artist did. With several reposts from social media users around the world, this one fan pointed out a moment from 2008 when HOV trolled Oasis so hard. Jay was set to headline the Glastonbury Festival and apparently Oasis’ lead singer, Liam Gallagher, said “there shouldn’t be hip hop” at the festival. He also added that Jay wouldn’t be able to see it out.

Instead of mentioning Oasis in the press, HOV opened his set with their hit song “Wonderwall,” to a sold out crowd.

Check out the original post below:

What is even more ironic than this post going viral on Jan. 10, is that a separate post shared on Jan. 11 by cultural and social commentary platform Talk2Pops shows the Hip Hop artist has turned his petty antics into a meaningful investment. Jay-Z recently signed a family soft rock band named Infinity Song.

Check out the group below:

Jay-Z keeps his finger on the pulse of music, carving out space for Black entertainers to shine. So, move over Oasis and welcome Jay’s new group Infinity Song to the forefront of rock. Comment your thoughts below.

One Fan Reminded Us Of How Jay-Z Trolled This Rock Band & Now He’s Invested In His Own was originally published on globalgrind.com