Dionne Warwick And Chloe Bailey To Be Honored At Urban One Honors

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey, Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence will be honored at the 2024 Urban One Honors on February 25. Hosted by singer-turned-actress LeToya Luckett, the 6th annual award show celebrates the best in Black.

Chloe Bailey will be presented with the Generation Next Honor; Dionne Warwick will get her flowers with the Lifetime Achievement Honor; Frankie Beverly will receive the Living Legend Honor; and Donald Lawrence will accept the Inspirational Impact Honor. TV One’s R&B Divas — Chante Moore, Keke Wyatt, and Nicci Gilbert will also reunite at this year’s Urban One Honors.

Honorees

Dionne Warwick’s contributions to music will be celebrated at Urban One Honors. Warwick, who is considered one of the greatest artists of all time, has sold over 100 million records in her time. She has also been inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame and reigns supreme as one of the most charted vocalists of all time. Warwick continues to stay relevant as her music transcends generations. Doja Cat recently sampled Warwick’s classic “Walk On By” on her hit song “Paint The Town Red.”

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Warwick called it “Amazing,” and revealed her her granddaughter informed her about it. While Warwick didn’t know who Doja Cat was at first, wished Doja’s interpolation success. “I hope ‘Walk On By’ is as good for her as it has been for me.”

Chloe Bailey had a notable year, in 2023, with the release of her debut album In Pieces that included the four singles “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night.” The buxom beauty embarked on her first headline tour shortly after the release of her album and built her fanbase in local markets while continuing to make headlines for her acting roles, bangin’ body, dating life, and everything in between.

Tune Into Urban One Honors

According to TV One’s teaser clip, Teyana Taylor will be in the building. And we all remember when Dionne Warwick tweeted Teyana could play her in a biopic on Netflix.

Can we expect Teyana to perform a tribute to Dionne Warwick or for her to present the icon with her Lifetime Achievement Award? You’ll just have to tune into the 6th annual Urban One Honors on Sunday, February 25, on TV One at 8/7c to find out!

STORIES:

Red Carpet Rundown: Urban One Honors Brings The Best In Black Excellence

5 Unforgettable Moments From The Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America

Dionne Warwick And Chloe Bailey To Be Honored At Urban One Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com