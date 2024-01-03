Listen Live
New Majic 102.3/92.7 Line-Up Starting Monday January 8th!

Published on January 3, 2024

Majic 102.3/92.7 is excited to announce our new morning show and midday show!

Staring Monday, January 8th, Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown and The Amanda Seales Show will be live!

You can listen to Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown weekday mornings from 6am to 10am and The Amanda Seales Show weekdays from 10am to 3pm!

Download our app by clicking here so you won’t miss these exciting new shows!!

Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

Source: Radio One Digital

Vic Jagger celebrated 20 years in radio in 2023 and she is excited to start a new chapter in hr career! Starting on The Russ Parr Morning Show and then hosting her own midday show on Majic 102.3/92.7, we’ve all fallen in love with VJ! Fateful listeners loved the non-stop entertainment on Grown Folk Fridays with Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown so you already know mornings with your favorite DC duo will be the perfect way to start your day!

Amanda Seales

Source: Radio One Digital

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Master’s in African American studies from Columbia University. Seamlessly blending humor and intellect, her unique style of smart funny content spans various genres across the entertainment and multi-media landscape. She is best known for her iconic role as “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s Insecure and her debut comedy special, I Be Knowin. Ms. Seales is a former cohost on daytime talk show, The Real, host of NBC’s Bring the Funny” and the host/writer of the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. Amanda speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram @AmandaSeales, weekly podcast Small Doses, and book by the same name. Centering community building in her comedy, she is also the creator and host of the touring variety game show, Smart Funny & Black.

