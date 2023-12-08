U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) is again making news, this time he is blasting Illinois Senator Dick Durbin for his thoughts about illegal immigrants entering the military. With the U.S. military experiencing low levels of recruitment, Durbin believes that immigrants can fill that role.

In a press release, Durbin is quoted as saying Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy, and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces. And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country. Should we give them a chance? I think we should. In my state of Illinois, in Chicago, [and] in the rural areas downstate, we’re holding our breath hoping that we can keep hospitals open. You know why? We don’t have enough medical personnel. And yet there are people all around this world who have medical credentials as doctors and nurses and skilled technicians who want to come to the United States, but we don’t give them the chance.”

Tuberville isn’t having that. How does our resident GOP member, Armstrong Williams feel about Durbin’s plan?

“Well, there’s definitely red meat in it,” says Williams. “But Durbin is advocating making illegals a part of the military. He’s doing that to fast-track them into the country because you eliminate a time and becoming an American citizen. But I don’t think Durbin’s plan is to arm them with AR-15s and assault rifles.”

The post Should Immigrants Get Fast-Tracked To Citizenship If They Join The Military? | What’s Your Point? appeared first on Black America Web.

