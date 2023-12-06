Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown: Jamie Foxx talks about his health, LaTavia opens up about the hurt from the Destiny’s Child break-up, Cardi B’s cryptic post about relationships, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Jamie Foxx, Destiny’s Child, Cardi B and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Jamie Foxx, Destiny’s Child, Cardi B and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Poked In PC: Derek Chauvin Got Shanked In Prison, X Goes About Its Business