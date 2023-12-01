Listen Live
Hot and Trending: T.I., Young Thug and More!

| 12.01.23
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the rundown: T.I. goes off on nightclub for using his recent dispute with his son King on a flyer – YSL, Young Thug RICO trial has been temporarily halted after pics of jurors’ faces were leaked online, and more!

The post Hot and Trending: T.I., Young Thug and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

