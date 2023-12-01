What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams “Desperate Times”

If George Santos is going down, it’s taking folks with him. The disgraced Congressperson out of New York is going out with a bang and it’s kind of dangerous that he is going out and leaking secrets yesterday on the floor when somebody called him a crook and he had some things to say. Should Republicans be worried as Santos faces expulsion from Congress?

Armstrong Williams chimes in, saying “You know I Think over the past eight years, Donald Trump has coarsened the discourse so that no disagreement is complete without a personal insult or viral friendly bar. That’s just where we are now, and that’s what they all do.”

Williams continues, telling the Russ Parr Morning Show, “George Santos has no one to blame but himself. because we still don’t know who George Santos is. No idea. He’s lied. He’s cheated. He manipulated the voters.“

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom held their debate last night on Fox News, moderated by Sean Hannity. What was the DeSantis campaign thinking with this move?

Williams explains the possible thinking, saying “You’re down 41 points in your own home state. You are a distance to Trump and the GOP nomination process. You know, it was a desperate move. It was to make himself look presidential, to show that you can debate issues like COVID, immigration and then, you know, you get into these issues like California and people defecated. I mean it was just, you know, it was just a snapshot of just how divided we really are. They only really reiterated what we already know. America continuing to defend the chaos.”

Hear more thoughts on Santos and DeSantis in this week’s “What’s Your Point with Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams.”

