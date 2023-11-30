Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.
5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More
I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this autoimmune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our fourth and final topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Travel.
I had the pleasure of being joined on Instagram Live by ZHANÉ who is based in Switzerland. She shared her diagnosis journey which involved a few different countries. Her and I also share travel advice for other Type 1 Didabetes travelers plus so much more! Watch our full conversation below and watch all 4 discussions from this month in the links below as well.
Heath Update: Understanding The Major Breakthroughs In Diabetes Treatments
Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy
Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Faith
Diabetes Awareness Month: The Risks & Benefits Of Type 1 Diabetes & Pregnancy
