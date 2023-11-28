Sean “Diddy” Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Following a string of sexual assault accusations and lawsuits, Sean “Diddy” Combs is temporarily stepping down as chairman of REVOLT TV.

In a TMZ exclusive, sources say that the embattled music mogul made this difficult decision last week. Combs’ goal in this decision was to not allow the recent accusations get in the way of the 10-year-old network’s mission or success.

Revolt will continue to be under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. Diddy is not involved in day-to-day operations.

As previously reported, Combs’ former girlfriend, singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit on November 16. She claimed that Combs had physically and sexually abused her throughout their relationship.

Combs quickly settled with Cassie a week later. However, two more women have come forward with their own SA lawsuits against him, filed under NY’s now-expired Adult Survivors Act. Joi Dickerson-Neal claims that Combs sexually assaulted her on camera in 1991, when she was in college. The second lawsuit, filed by a Jane Doe, claims that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend around 1990 or 1991.

Combs, per his rep, denies the allegations:

“The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”

Whether the accusations are true or not, it is certainly enough for Combs to be concerned about the future of REVOLT. As of now, it it unclear when he plans to return to the network.

